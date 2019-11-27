Altenburg museum displays historic Christmas Trees and nativity scenes

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg, Mo. has kicked off their 15th Annual Christmas Tree Exhibit featuring 54 Christmas trees and more than 200 nativity scenes.
Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum Director Carla Jordan said the newest addition is the hundreds of nativity scenes from the Gloystein family.
"What this does is it opens up this very specific East Perry County exhibition to the world. It tells a much broader story that still fits in our little tiny mission," Jordan said.
The nativity scenes are from various countries around the world collected by the Gloystein family throughout the generations.
The trees are rich in history as well. They are of many different types and each has a unique story to them.
“There are many, many beautiful Christmas exhibits but it’s unusual to have an exhibit so indigenous to where it is,” Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum Director Carla Jordan said. “To have the stories that lead back to the mission of the immigration stories and the relationship stories and the relationship stories of this team. It is such an honor and a privilege to lead this team of volunteers. They all take a role in making this special exhibit, that is free of charge that is open every day, as a love gift to the public.”
Many groups and individuals in the area have contributed to dressing their own up for display there, including students from local schools.
"You'll see them work on the tree and the next day they'll come in with a bag of things to add to it from family pictures or photographs of East Perry County or something historic," Jordan said. We're a little bit away from ornaments and more into objects and artifacts on trees. After 15 years, the ornaments are almost just the background in some of these trees."
Each of the trees has stories to tell, which many dive into the past of Perry County’s history.
The Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum will have the Christmas Trees and nativity scenes on display through January 15, 2020. For more information, visit https://lutheranmuseum.com/ or find them on Facebook here.
