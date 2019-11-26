What not to do when cooking a turkey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You might be preparing to cook a turkey this Thanksgiving, but what you do afterwards could make our break your time in the kitchen.
“It’s our number one problem we have during the holidays,” said Bill Bonney with Bill Bonney Septic and Plumbing, “Grease. And they cook and they have 15 people over at grandma’s house. They all cook. And they take that grease once it’s done, dump it down the sink, and then they pour hot water with it, and then they put Dawn with it thinking that’s gonna dilute it.”
That’s when things go wrong, according to Bonney.
“What happens is, it goes down the first few feet, but as it gets down to the cooler temperatures, it solidifies and gets real sticky and will stop the whole drains up,” he said.
Bonney said he gets an average of 15 to 20 calls during the Thanksgiving week to unclog drains for this reason. He’s at six already as of the Tuesday before the holiday.
“You do not want any of that grease to go down your pipes. You will be very sorry if you do,” said Danica Griffith.
“It seems like people can do without a lot of things, but they always need to have their kitchen sink running,” said Bonney.
So, here’s a reminder on what you can do to keep your kitchen running smoothly.
- Pour the hot grease in a cup or can.
- Let it sit out for the grease to solidify.
- Toss the cup filled with grease in the trash.
“It’s no effort at all,” said Bonney.
Or repurpose the grease for a delicious turkey topper.
“You make gravy,” said Griffith.
“Ah my wife makes it most of the times for me over there, but usually just put it in there like regular gravy, you know, flour and everything else in there with it, and mix it up and it’s turkey gravy. It’s pretty good," said Terry Hendrix.
If you run into problems, Bonney recommended calling a plumber.
