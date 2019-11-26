Tenn. high school student facing charges for having a weapon on school property

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A high school student is facing charges for having a weapon on school property.
Benjamin G. O’Guinn, 18, of Martin, was charged with carrying weapons on school property.
According to Martin police, the Westview High School resource officer learned around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 that a student might have a weapon of some kind in their vehicle. The officer found the student, identified as O’Guinn, and search his vehicle in the school parking lot.
He reportedly found a Remington shotgun and ammunition.
Police say no threats were made to anyone during the incident and the weapon was never taken inside the school building.
O’Guinn will appear in Weakley County General Sessions court for an arraignment on Monday, December 2.
