Suspect vehicle driver wanted in stolen trailer investigation

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s office officials in Lyon County, Kentucky are searching for a suspect vehicle in a theft investigation.
Officials said they are looking for the driver of a truck caught on video taking a trailer.
The driver made off with a 2015 dual axle, Carry-On brand, brushed aluminum, 16 ft. enclosed, box trailer with white spoke wheels.
It happened on or around November 21. The trailer was noticed to be missing on November 25.
Officials said the theft happened off KY 93 South, just south of the KY 293 intersection near Tom & Barb’s Convenience Store.
They ask that you message the sheriff’s office Facebook page or call 270-388-2311 during business hours or 270-388-0911 (dispatch) during non-business hours.
Deputy Joe Witherspoon is the lead investigator on this theft.
