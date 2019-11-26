Strong Storms and Wind Impacts Today

Slightly warmer this morning, as thicker clouds have been moving in overnight, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will continue to increase during the morning hours. Scattered light rain will start during the morning hours. Activity rain/storms will pick up as we head into the afternoon. Our greatest threat for strong/severe storms will be during the late afternoon through early morning hours of Wednesday. Strong winds will be the primary threat, but we can’t rule out the small chance of an isolated tornado. High temps today will be in the low 60s. It will be very windy heading towards tonight with wind gusts as high as 40mph. Therefore, there is a wind advisory issued for almost the entire Heartland from tonight through early Wednesday morning.