Stolen gun leads to Paducah, Ky. man’s arrest

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
According to police, officers received a tip from Calloway County authorities about a man who had a stolen firearm.
On Sunday, Nov. 24, Leonard McHardie, 36, of Paducah, Ky., had been dropped off on near Park Avenue.
An officer spotted McHardie and got out to talk to him. He told the officer his name was Tony and was acting nervous.
When asked if he had any weapons in his possession, he admitted he had a gun in his backpack and said the gun was not his and he had taken it from a friend.
He also admitted having methamphetamine in the backpack.
The gun and drugs were seized and McHardie was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
McHardie was charged with probation violation, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
