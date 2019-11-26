Several Redhawks earn All-OVC Football honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Ohio Valley Conference announced it’s 2019 football honors on Tuesday.
Southeast Missouri State had four players earn first team honors.
The first team Redhawks included Wide Receiver Kristian Wilkerson, Offensive Lineman Elijah Swehla and Linebacker Zach Hall.
Linebacker Justin Swift and Defensive back Bydarrius Knighten were voted to the 2nd team.
