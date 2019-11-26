Rideshare service offers money off on sober ride home during holidays

(KFVS) - As the holidays come back around, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to travel safely.
In order to help with this safe driving initiative, the rideshare service Lyft is offering $5 off on a safe and sober ride home.
You can use the code SHOWMELYFT for a one-time discount and a safe ride.
State officials said the holidays are the deadliest traffic days for the nation’s highways.
They offered these suggestions to help you stay safe:
- Simply, if you plan to drive, don’t drink.
- Encourage safe driving behaviors among family, friends and co-workers.
- Choose a designated driver before partying. A designated driver is someone who drinks NO alcohol at all.
- Take mass transit, a taxicab, ride share or ask a friend to drive you home.
- Party hosts should include alcohol-free beverages.
- Spend the night where the activity is being held.
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement.
- Buckle up and put your phone down.
Officials said there were 53 people killed and 242 seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes between December 10, 2018 and January 1, 2019.
Nine of the fatalities and 46 of the serious injuries involved a substance-impaired driver.
