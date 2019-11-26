$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in 13-year-old cold case

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - In 2006, Kentucky State Police officials found Margaret S. Anderson’s body with multiple stab wounds.
The incident was investigated as a homicide.
State police were there to respond to a complaint about a woman at her home on McCollum Road in Ledbetter, Ky.
They were told a neighbor went to check on the woman and found her door slightly open. The neighbor reported seeing the woman down inside.
Thirteen years later, Livingston County officials are asking for anyone with information on the cold case to come forward.
There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555. Please help find the perpetrator.
