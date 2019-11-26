Parking stings to take place at shopping centers in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Drivers beware. Secretary of State Police in Illinois will be conducting parking stings statewide on Friday, Nov. 29.
Secretary of State Jesse White said the stings will be targeting drivers illegally parking in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” White said. “Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”
The stings will take place at the following shopping centers in Illinois: Carbondale, Fairview Heights, Chicago, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Aurora, Bloomington, Orland Park, Peoria, Rockford and Springfield.
The stings will take place on Black Friday, but others are planned throughout the holiday season.
The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or license plate can be up to $350.
The misuse of a disability placard can cost a driver a $600 fine and six-month suspension of their driver’s license.
The fee for using a fake or a deceased person’s placard is $2,500 and a one-year revocation of a driver’s license.
Those wishing to report the abuse of parking spaces for people with disabilities can call 217-785-0309 or through the Secretary of State’s website.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are 550,073 permanent placards, 34,585 meter-exempt placards, 59,818 disability plates, and 6,800 disabled veteran plates registered in Illinois.
