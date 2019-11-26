Officials give tips on how to safely fry a turkey

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you plan to fry your turkey for Thanksgiving, firefighters have some much needed tips so you don’t have to call 911.
“You always want to make sure that your turkey is thawed and dry. A frozen turkey can actually explode,” said Robert Greif, Jackson Fire Department.
Jackson firefighters are just trying to keep you safe this thanksgiving.
“You always want to keep it outside, outside doesn’t mean in the garage. Outside also means away from any combustibles, which is not on your wooden deck. A wooden deck is a combustible and can catch fire. We recommend that you deep fry your turkey outside on gravel, concrete or dirt,” said Greif.
He said there is no such thing as over-preparing
“Don’t be in a hurry, this is a process. Make sure that you put your turkey and you check it with water inside your container first to see what your oil level needs to be,” he said.
Greif said if you play by the book, your fried turkey will come out in one piece.
“We wanna make sure that we level it properly. We wanna make sure that you’re in a good safe area and we also wanna make sure that as you’re putting your turkey in, that you don’t have your children around because if an accident happens an adult has the ability to get away faster than a child,” he said.
Greif said to keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case anything happens.
