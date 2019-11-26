Motorcyclist seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in Pulaski Co., Mo

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured in a fiery rollover crash in Pulaski County, Missouri on Monday, Nov. 25.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials, it happened around 1:15 p.m. on Highway MM east of Highway 28.
John C. Gonzales, 50 of Dixon, was headed east on the road on a 2004 Suzuki Motorcycle when the vehicle left the road.
The motorcycle overturned and caught fire according to officials.
Gonzales was taken to an area health center.
