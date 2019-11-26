2 injured after shooting in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - According to police, a call came in around 3:09 p.m. about shots fired on the 1700 block of South 12th Street.
Two people were found injured from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are currently investigating the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at (618) 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at (618) 242-8477. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
