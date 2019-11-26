First Alert: Expect warmer temps, clouds and increasing rain chances

(KFVS) - The morning will start out slightly warmer.
Lisa Michaels says this is due to thicker clouds have been moving in overnight. We’ll see temps in the 40s and 50s.
Clouds will continue to increase and scattered rain will start during the morning hours.
Rain and possible storms will pick up as we head into the afternoon. Our greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be during the late afternoon through early morning hours of Wednesday.
Strong winds will be the primary threat, but we can’t rule out the small chance of an isolated tornado.
High temps today will be in the low 60s. It will be very windy heading toward tonight with wind gusts as high as 40mph.
Therefore, there is a Wind Advisory issued for almost the entire Heartland from tonight through early Wednesday morning.
Once the cold front moves through by Wednesday morning, we will have mostly sunny skies for one of the busiest travel days of the year.
High temps in the low 50s, but there still will be lingering strong winds.
We will be tracking more rain heading into Thanksgiving evening, Friday, and Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.