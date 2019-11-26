FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for severe storms tonight

Tonight is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY. Severe weather is possible this evening into the overnight hours. Damaging winds are our primary threat, but isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Strong winds are likely everywhere this evening, whether you are under a severe storm or not. Make sure you have your devices charged and your outdoor holiday decorations secured. Windy conditions will hang around for much of Wednesday too. Our threat of severe weather will start about 5 pm in our western counties and won’t completely be over until the very early morning hours of Wednesday in our eastern counties. The sunshine returns Wednesday morning, but highs will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. More rain spreads into the Heartland by the second half of Thanksgiving and will continue off and on through Saturday.