Entrance to Jackson Police Station closed due to construction

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you need to report something to police in Jackson, Missouri they suggest you call.
The entrance to the police station on West Jackson Boulevard has been closed, as of Tuesday, Nov. 36.
Officers said this is due to construction of the new police department
It will be closed for up to four weeks.
If you need to report something, police said to call the department to speak with an officer or have an officer respond to your address.
Parking will also be limited behind the building.
