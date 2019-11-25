Tips for Black Friday success

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with millions of consumers excited for the deals on the hottest new toys and popular electronics.
According to the National Retail Federation, in 2018 consumers spent an average of $313.29 on gifts and other holiday items over the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.
If you see a bad ad, you can click here to report it to the BBB.
Better Business Bureau has some tips to make your Black Friday shopping experience productive.
Make the most of Black Friday deals - Start with a list of items you are looking for and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price. Figure out how much you can afford to spend and stick to it.
Read the fine print - Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off your purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items such as “door busters.” Also, be cautious of companies that boast a high percentage off; the item may be 75 percent off, but the original price could be inflated.
Plan your approach - In many cases, you no longer have to wait to see what deals will be offered on Black Friday. Retailers now release their Black Friday flyers weeks ahead of time, so consumers can plan out their shopping spree. Make a map of the stores you plan to visit and what items are at which store. Some retailers only honor sale ads during a certain time frame, or on certain days, and could limit the amount of deeply discounted items your purchase.
Sign-up for email alerts - Many stores release their best Black Friday deals and exclusive coupons to people who have subscribed to their emails. Sign up ahead of the holiday season, but be cautious of what information you have to provide in order to receive such alerts
Do your research - Read product reviews on extremely discounted items. It could be a cheaper model or brand advertised, and not what you initially think you’re getting.
Know the return policy and warranty information - Be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs and warranties to the person who will use the item. Gift receipts are an easy way for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not just right, but make sure the item is able to be returned before purchasing.
