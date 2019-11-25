SEMO football playoffs means boost in businesses near Houck Field

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans will make their way to Houck Field on Saturday, but the Redhawks aren’t the only ones feeling supported.
Josh Sellers, kitchen manager at Burrito-Ville said they are ready for the weekend’s hustle and bustle.
“Anytime there is football across the street we always see more folks coming in, we love that. We are a fixture for the students here, kind of a tradition,” Sellers said.
He said on football weekends, they get ready for extra customers that come with them.
“We’ll order an extra case of the big stuff and I’d say it brings up at least an extra grand in per shift. So, you can say it definitely marks up our sales by a good fraction of an amount," he said.
MaryJane Bourbon and Smokehouse is new to the SEMO football crowd.
“We definitely up our staff on football-game weekend. Just so we are prepared for whatever happens. You really never know in the service industry how busy you are going to be on any given day,” said Richard Stewart, server.
Stewart said the restaurant will most likely double its sales this weekend.
“We’ll usually get a big pop after the game’s over and it’s really awesome when it’s a winning game everybody is out celebrating and it’s kind of like a party,” he said.
The Redhawks will face off against Illinois State at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Houck Field.
