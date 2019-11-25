Police Christmas display stolen, returned and stolen again from Central Park in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Christmas display has once again been stolen from Central Park in Murray, Ky.
According to police, the first time the lights were stolen was on Monday, Nov. 18.
The display was returned on Thursday, Nov. 21 and stolen again on Monday, Nov. 25.
FOP and Murray-Calloway County Parks are once again asking the public for any information that helps return the Christmas display. Police can be reached at (270) 753-1621.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.