Patti’s 1800’s Settlement reopening ahead of Thanksgiving

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - A beloved landmark in western Kentucky will hold it’s first official dinner this week.
Patti’s 1800′s Settlement is back open after closing due to a massive fire in February of 2018.
The restaurant’s owner took to Facebook to announce their schedule for the coming week:
- Monday, Nov. 25 CLOSED
- Tuesday, Nov. 26 CLOSED
- Wednesday, Nov. 27 OPEN 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 OPEN 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 29 OPEN 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 30 open at 11 a.m.
- Christmas holiday Dec. 24, 25 and 26 CLOSED
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.