Murray State announces new fundraising campaign

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University has announced a new fundraising campaign called Racers Give.
The purpose of the new campaign is to help provide critical need-based scholarships for current and future students.
Donations will be accepted from Friday, Nov 29 through Friday, Dec. 6.
Murray State hopes to raise $100,000.
During the campaign, the university will host a President’s Reception and Celebration of Giving event at the Pogue Library on Wednesday Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. December 4. The event is open to the public, members of the campus and greater community.
The event will also serve as a welcoming reception for Dr. Bob Jackson, the 14th president of the University and 1985 alumnus.
The reception and support for the Racers Give campaign will take the place of a traditional presidential investiture ceremony.
“In lieu of a costly formal presidential investiture, we instead want to raise funds for need-based scholarships — investing in our students and the future of Murray State,” University President Dr. Bob Jackson said.
Racer alumni, current students, faculty, staff and supporters are encouraged to share their stories using the hashtag #RacersGive on social media.
To donate today, please call the Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
