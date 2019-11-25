1 lane of traffic moving, after multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County, Kentucky is affecting travel Monday morning, Nov. 25.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), one lane of eastbound I-24 is open with traffic moving at about 15 mph past the crash site.
The crash is blocking both westbound and eastbound lanes I-24 near the 22 mile marker.
Both westbound lanes of I-24 remain blocked.
This is between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 interchange and the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 interchange.
The lane closures are expected to last at least another three hours or until 2 p.m.
A crash reconstruction investigation is underway.
To avoid long delays, drivers can self-detour at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and follow U.S. 62 eastbound to return to I-24 via U.S. 68 southbound at Paducah-Reidland Exit 16.
