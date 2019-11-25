Man wanted for breaking vehicle windows in mall area

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are searching for a man suspected of breaking-out the windows of vehicles in the Kentucky Oaks Mall area.
The windows were reported broken on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Paducah Police said they took reports from victims at the Cracker Barrel, Dicks’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark Theaters and Texas Roadhouse.
The victim at the Cracker Barrel and Dick’s Sporting Goods report their purses were stolen out of their vehicles.
Police learned that a debit card stolen from one of the purses was used at a nearby convenience store and another store. An image of the suspect was captured on one of the store’s surveillance cameras.
The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a grey and black hoodie.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or to leave a tip anonymously by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
Police are reminding citizen, especially holiday shoppers, to hide valuables in vehicles from view or to remove them.
