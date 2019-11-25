Life Hacks with Laura: Tangled Christmas lights

(KFVS) - When you go to get out your Christmas lights at the beginning of the season do they look like a tangled mess?
Unfortunately if you do have a tangled mess, that could actually damage some of the bulbs when you try to untangle them. Here is a hack for when you put the lights away this year.
All you will need is a plastic hanger and tape. Just use the tape to secure the end of the light string to the edge of the hanger. Then you’ll just wrap the lights all the way around the hanger in a nice straight row.
Next year when you take the lights out, it will take you no time at all to take them out and put them wherever you want. And now these also can be hung up somewhere rather than stored in a box where the bulbs might get broken.
