Life Hacks with Laura: Christmas party decoration with balloons

(KFVS) - The holidays are coming and here is a hack for making party-sized Christmas light garland.
It’s an easy and cheap way to add some decorations to your party. Your kids may even love it hanging on their door!
All you’ll need is plastic cups (green is best), some string (green is best here too) and then some colorful balloons. You’ll just take your blown up balloon and tape the balloon to the open side of the cup. This makes it look like a giant light bulb.
Then you take your long string and tape it to the bottom of the cup. You can make the string of “lights” as long as you want. Once you are done it looks like a string of giant light bulbs.
