Jefferson Elementary hosts career & resource expo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of companies and organizations took part in the Jefferson Elementary Career & Resource Expo on Monday in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The event was held in the gymnasium at Jefferson Elementary where dozens of people came in seeking employment and resources from within the community.
Jefferson Elementary Principal Leigh Ragsdale said it's important they help provide this event to help out the parents of their students and everyone in the community with job opportunities.
"Well first we love our families and if it wasn't for our families then we wouldn't have students here in the first place right?" Ragsdale said. "So how can we do everything we can during the school day to help our students, but then what else could we do, a little bit extra to help our families at home."
Many companies were on hand including Taco Bell, Havco, Rhodes and many more.
“It’s important that we try to assist families,” Rhodes 101 District Manager Matt Boxdorfer said. “Everybody is looking for an opportunity. So for us to be able to see candidates face-to-face, for me, is a huge deciding factor.”
"We wanted people on the spot that could hire today or in the near future," Ragsdale added.
Many other organizations were also on hand to provide information on resources for families and children in the area. This includes the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Missouri Veterans Home and more.
"We are here to make a difference in our community by letting the community know of the resources we have available at the SNAP Outreach office," S.N.A.P. Founder Felice Patton said.
S.N.A.P. was created to help families who have had lost a loved one too soon due to an act of violence. They offer early childhood social skills training, weekly prayers in the streets, monthly meetings and more.
We also spoke with Local Blooms Farm which hosts youth and school programs, community gardens, horticulture therapy, recovery programs, vocational training and volunteer opportunities.
"It's educational, a positive and nurturing environment," Local Blooms Farm Owner Lisa Sanchez said. "So it's helping the families and it's helping the parents."
Ragsdale said they want to make sure that if there is something the school can do in their community that they help out
"So when we see a need and we see something that needs to happen or change, we must act on it," Ragsdale said.
Jefferson Elementary School plans on hosting another career & resource expo in the Spring of 2020.
