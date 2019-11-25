Illinois pork, corn, soybean groups donate 5,200 pounds of pork to the St. Louis Area Foodbank

ELKSVILLE, Il. (KFVS) - On Monday Nov 24, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA), along with the Illinois Corn Marketing Board will be presenting the St. Louis Area Foodbank with 5,200 pounds of ground pork.
The ground pork is 45,000 servings of protein. It will be given to people living in the 12 Illinois counties served by the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
This donation is a part of the Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign.
This gift is part of a larger donation from the Pork Power program, totaling more than 53,000 pounds of ground pork, to nine regional food banks in Illinois during November and December.
In 2008 the IPPA launched Pork Power, with the goal of helping fight hunger in Illinois. It provides a system for farmers to donate pork to food banks throughout Illinois.
Since its inception, Pork Power has donated over 721,000 pounds of pork, enough for nearly 3.8 million meals, for families throughout Illinois.
USDA recommends meat protein as part of a well-balanced and nutritious diet. It is often difficult for food banks to maintain an adequate supply.
The Pork Power partners are committed to making meat protein available to those most in need.
In addition to the pork, the Foodbank will be providing fresh produce, non-perishables, and other nutritious food items to low-income families in the area.
