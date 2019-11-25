Ill. State Treasurer looking for artist to design coin in honor of 19th Amendment

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is looking for an artist to design a coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
That amendment guaranteed women the right to vote.
Senate Joint Resolution 28, sponsored by Sen. Ann Gillespie and Rep. Deb Conroy, authorized the state treasurer to issue a coin to commemorate the anniversary. The Commemorative Medallions Act authorized the state treasurer to issue medallions or coins to commemorate popular events of statewide interest.
Congress passed the 19th Amendment on June 4, 1919. It was ratified by the Illinois General Assembly on June 10, 1919, followed by 35 other states. The 19th Amendment was officially ratified on August 18, 1920.
You can click here to submit a proposal to design th coin.
The deadline to submit proposals by mail or messenger is December 18.
