First Alert: Sunny skies over comfortable temps

(KFVS) - Monday begins with chilly temps in the 30s and 40s.
Lisa Michaels says it is looking to be a nice day.
Sunny skies with high temps will reach into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon.
There could be some isolated stronger wind gusts as high as 20mph this afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight and rain will be here by tomorrow morning.
Our first system of the week will bring rain on Tuesday and possibly storms heading into the evening hours.
There is a small risk of a strong to severe storm that will need to be monitored.
Wednesday looks to be dry, cooler in the low 50s, and breezy.
Dry conditions look to last through the first half of Thursday, but rain moves in Thursday afternoon and chances will continue through Saturday.
