Downtown Cape Girardeau parking restrictions for Parade of Lights

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead of the 28th annual Christmas Parade of Lights in Cape Girardeau, police are reminding drivers of certain parking restrictions downtown.
The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Police said beginning at noon on Sunday parking will be prohibited on both sides of Broadway from North West End Boulevard to Main Street.
On Main Street parking is prohibited from Park Drive to William Street.
On North West End Boulevard, parking is prohibited from Broadway to Parkview Drive.
Lastly, on the east side of Perry Avenue parking is prohibited from Broadway to Parkview and on the east side of Perry Avenue to Parkview.
Police said signs will be in place and other traffic control devices will be at the specified locations.
Anyone’s vehicle that is parked after noon on Sunday in these areas will be towed from the street.
Immediately after the parade is finished, normal parking will be restored with the exception of Bellevue.
