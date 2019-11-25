Death Investigation in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sunday, the Murray Police Department received a tip regarding a possible homicide that occurred on South 5th Street in Murray at an apartment complex.
Officers arrived at the scene. They entered an apartment, where an adult male subject was found deceased.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
Murray Police Department detectives were notified.
Two suspects were located and detained within a short period of time for questioning.
After interviewing the suspects and investigating the scene, both were taken into custody.
The suspects taken are identified as Charles Harding, a 51 year-old, and Deneyar Kim Puckett, a 57 year-old, both of Murray.
Harding has been charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter. Puckett has been charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Any person charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The department also advises that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.
