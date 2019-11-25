Cool & Quiet Morning

A chilly start with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it is looking to be a nice day. Sunny skies with high temps reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. There could be some isolated stronger wind gusts as high as 20mph this afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight and rain will be here by tomorrow morning. Our first system of the week will bring rain on Tuesday and possibly storms heading into the evening hours. There is a small risk of a strong to severe storm that will need to be monitored.
Wednesday (Travel day for many), looks to be dry, cooler in the low 50s, and breezy. Dry conditions look to last through the first half of Thursday (Turkey Day), but rain moves in Thursday afternoon and chances will continue through Saturday.
-Lisa
