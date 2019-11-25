Chance of strong storms late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a pleasant, sunny afternoon but things are about to change. A strong storm system is developing across the Great Plains and this system will bring clouds with it as well as scattered showers by morning. Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Tuesday we will see rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat, Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
Storms will continue through the overnight period Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few of these storms will produce very gusty winds and heavy rain. Cooler weather will move in towards sunrise Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Heartland.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.