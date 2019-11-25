Central High School alum gives back with tutoring lessons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Central High School graduate wanted to help give back to the school that helped prepare him for a career.
Christian Retter graduated in 2015. He then went to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. where he then studied aerospace engineering.
"I graduated last May of 2019 and now I am waiting to go into officer school in the Marine Corps," Retter said. "I liked planes, I like math and science and physics a lot."
He is taking that new found knowledge and decided to help tutor other students to help them out.
He said it's especially great when he is working with a student and the student instantly understands what he is learning.
“You can definitely tell when they do because they’ll get that ah ha moment when they get really excited and smile and say, ‘I figured it out finally,’” Retter said.
He said it's important to help out others wherever you can in life.
"I think you should always give back when you can," Retter said. "For me, I didn't get, academically, where I am by myself. I had a bunch of friends, teachers and TA's that helped me where I am."
Retter plans to continue to tutor students for the rest of the semester before he leaves with the Marine Corps on January 2.
