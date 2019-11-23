Toys for Tots in need of more donations and volunteers

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Dozens of volunteers braved the wet and cold temperature Saturday for the annual Toys’s for Tots fundraiser and toy collection in Carbondale.
The Marine Corps League Shawnee Detachment #812 hosted its 28th annual collection of toys. You can either bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive a free lunch or lunch can be purchased.
While the organization distributed more than 10,000 toys to three thousand kids, however the coordinator Skip Crosgrove says the need is still very big.
“The need is very large. If you really think about all the social services organizations that are out there that are trying to help families from the the food pantries, to coat drives, to toy drives to homelessness …there’s a large need,” he said.
If you are interested in donating, there are donation boxes at multiple locations. In addition, if you know a needy child you can call 618-303-1149 to register them to receive toys through December fifth.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.