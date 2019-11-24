SEMO football hosting game is good for economy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Redhawks were announced that they will play in the FCS championship bracket on Sunday.
They were selected to host the game against Illinois State next Saturday.
University and city leaders said it's great to be able to host the game to bring in more revenue from people that visit the area for the big game.
“It’s Illinois State coming here,” Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce President John Mehner said. “We’ve got an opportunity to bring additional folks here that will travel. This will be great for the Cape Girardeau region. The people visiting the area will not only enjoy the football game but they’ll spend money in our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and everything.”
Mehner said it's also great for the football team and the city to get more exposure as well.
"This is, not only a moneymaker from that standpoint, but the press coverage and all the things that happen when hosting a playoff game at this level is really strong for Southeast Missouri State and really great for the Cape Girardeau and Jackson MSA."
Tickets are available for the first round FCS Playoff game versus Illinois State by going to GoSoutheast.com or by calling the SEMO Athletics Ticket Office at (573) 651-2113.
