First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A much nicer day is on the menu today with mainly clear skies and warmer temps. After a quiet, frosty start we’ll have sunshine and a southwest breeze; this should push afternoon air temps well into the 50s….although as usual the light southwest wind will give us a bit of a wind chill effect. But clear, dry conditions will continue tonight and Monday as well, with temps moving up a few more degrees. Out next ‘problem’ period will be Tuesday and Tuesday night as clouds, wind and rain become likely again.
The second half of the upcoming week continues to look a bit messy. After a chilly but dry Wednesday, an approaching upper system coming out of the southwest will bring clouds and periods of rain for the Thursday thru Saturday period. Thanksgiving Day is looking cool, cloudy and damp, with a good chance of some light rain or rain showers developing. The wettest/stormiest day looks to be next Saturday as a strong low moves across the plains and pushes a cold front into our region. Gusty winds and heavier rain are possible. Will have to watch for the threat of some thunderstorms as well. No winter precip is forecast locally, but the northern plains and upper Midwest may end up with serious wind and snow Friday and Saturday.
