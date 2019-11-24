First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The second half of the upcoming week continues to look a bit messy. After a chilly but dry Wednesday, an approaching upper system coming out of the southwest will bring clouds and periods of rain for the Thursday thru Saturday period. Thanksgiving Day is looking cool, cloudy and damp, with a good chance of some light rain or rain showers developing. The wettest/stormiest day looks to be next Saturday as a strong low moves across the plains and pushes a cold front into our region. Gusty winds and heavier rain are possible. Will have to watch for the threat of some thunderstorms as well. No winter precip is forecast locally, but the northern plains and upper Midwest may end up with serious wind and snow Friday and Saturday.