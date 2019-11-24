First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Of course travel will be a big deal from about Wednesday thru Sunday, and currently it looks as though the main issue will be a good chance of occasional rainfall from Thursday thru Saturday. Southwest flow aloft will bring in a lot of clouds….and periods of rain. Thanksgiving Day looks like a cloudy, chilly day with a chance of just a little rain at times…but rain chances increase on Friday and especially Saturday. Thunderstorms also look possible on Saturday. It is important for travelers to note that although winter precip is not likely in our area….there could be some to our north in the upper Midwest and plains where it will be a bit colder, so anyone planning to travel north during this period should check the weather along their route.