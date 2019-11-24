First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

As expected, a much nicer day on Sunday as we dry out and warm up for a day or two. Quiet and dry conditions will last into Monday as well, before we get into a rather unsettled and wet pattern for much of the upcoming week. A light south breeze should keep most of the area a little above freezing tonight, with the possible exception of some river valleys. And Monday will be sunny and fairly mild, with afternoon highs near 60….though a southerly breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. However, moisture returns late Monday night into Tuesday….with clouds, rain and wind developing. Despite low instability, high shear conditions will lead to at least a small chance of some thunderstorms with strong winds gusts Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Not currently outlooked, but bears watching.
Of course travel will be a big deal from about Wednesday thru Sunday, and currently it looks as though the main issue will be a good chance of occasional rainfall from Thursday thru Saturday. Southwest flow aloft will bring in a lot of clouds….and periods of rain. Thanksgiving Day looks like a cloudy, chilly day with a chance of just a little rain at times…but rain chances increase on Friday and especially Saturday. Thunderstorms also look possible on Saturday. It is important for travelers to note that although winter precip is not likely in our area….there could be some to our north in the upper Midwest and plains where it will be a bit colder, so anyone planning to travel north during this period should check the weather along their route.
