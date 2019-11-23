High school students in Marble Hill, Mo. are getting their community in the holiday spirit.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) -The students at Woodland High School are helping their community get in the holiday spirit.
Deven Moyers and his classmates set up Christmas decorations around the town.
"I put up Christmas light on houses, we help set up decorations in the yard," he said.
Moyers said the people in his community are important to him.
“It really means a lot to me. I want to get out there and help my community...I call them my family,” he said.
They helped out because it was community service day at their school.
Resident Wilma Masterson said the students saved her a lot of time.
“It makes me feel good that they’re helping me," she said.
Masterson said it usually takes two days to put decorations up by herself.
“It means a lot to me to think that the kids can do stuff like this. It will help a lot of people out,” she said.
Principal Shawn Kinder said he wants the students to learn the true meaning of service.
"The objective today is to serve really the collaboration and connection between the school and community and just giving back," he said.
Tammy Hyatt said projects like this keeps her students from distractions.
"I'm so glad they started this community program where the kids get time off from schools to come and just kind of wine down, set the computers aside, the books aside and get out and help," she said.
Moyers said he didn’t mind lending a hand to people who can’t do it alone.
“It means a lot to me because they did it when they were children or younger than that and they can’t do it anymore they can’t get out of the house and move like they use to be able to,” said Moyers.
