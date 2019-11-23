Heartland foster kid adopted after waiting five years

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An adoption years in the making gives a new home to a young student in the Heartland who was in foster care for almost five years.
First time foster mom Bri Hammon and her 10-year-old adopted son Noah are sharing their journey to raise awareness for National Adoption Day, which always lands on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Thousands of children are adopted on the holiday every year, but more than 100,000 children in foster care are still in need of a forever family.
“I always wanted to adopt from a young age, but I never thought about foster care,” Hammon said. “There are foster kids around every corner, ever classroom, and in every county and for people to give it a chance and think about it.”
Hammon was teaching first grade at Egyptian Elementary School when she first met young Noah who was in kindergarten at the time.
“There were water fountains outside my door, and this guy didn’t like to stay in class a lot. He liked to be out at the water fountains,” Hammon said.
When Noah’s family went through hard times, teachers at the school tried finding him a place to stay.
After trying a few places, Hammon stepped up to open her home and her heart.
“It felt great having the opportunity to come and live with her because that personal bond was awesome,” Noah said. “She gave me a roof over my head, food to eat and she just loved me from the very first day that I came.”
Soon after Hammon started the process of adopting Noah, but said it took years to go through the foster care system.
“It was frustrating for me and for him too," Hammon said. “In that process we went through eight or nine case workers. It was like starting over every time we got a new one. We went through a lot of visit time and stuff with Noah’s parents. We ended up having to wait 1,683 days in the system.”
That changed on Friday November 22 when the new family officially signed the adoption paperwork at the Williamson County Courthouse during an event Hammon called a ‘one big party.’
“There were 19 cases and 24 kids got adopted that morning. Some of them were sibling pairs," Hammon said. “Noah’s little brother actually got adopted that morning too into a family from Herrin, Illinois. We are connected with them still, so he still sees his family. It’s overwhelming."
“It was very special because a lot of people came and they supported me," Noah added.
To celebrate the adoption and Noah’s hard work to improve his grades the new family went to see new Disney film, Frozen 2.
“I’m so proud of him. He’s come a very long way in five years,” Hammon said. “He has grown up to be a very nice young man. We like to perform in theater shows together, and he also likes sports so I like to cheer for him in baseball.”
“I feel very grateful and thankful," Noah said. "I just want another kid to have an opportunity to have a forever family.”
Most foster care adoptions are babies, so the new family is encouraging others to consider adopting an older child who might otherwise be overlooked.
