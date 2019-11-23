First Alert: Wet start to the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain to start our Saturday.
Scatters showers will taper off from west to east during the morning hours and remain mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy today. Highs in the 40s. Winds NW 10-15.
Tonight, things will be clearing up and much colder. Patchy frost and fog are possible. Lows int he upper 20s to low 30s. Light west winds.
Sunday will be sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.
Another round of rain could be headed to our area by next weekend.
