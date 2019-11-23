First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our third and ‘final’ (for now) round of rainfall is moving through the region from west to east this morning. Rain is already winding down in SE MO and NW Tn…and will gradually move out of Illinois and Kentucky by late morning. The wind-down may still involve some sprinkles or drizzle, however. By afternoon it looks to be mainly just cloudy and chilly….though some partial clearing is possible in western counties by late afternoon. As we clear out overnight, there is a real threat of some patchy frost and fog if winds can stay light…given abundant moisture. Heavy fog could create some icing issues tomorrow morning, otherwise Sunday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer.
The week ahead looks relatively active…starting with a good chance of rain on Tuesday. After a break Wednesday, a chance of showers begins to sneak back into the forecast by next Thursday and Friday, although at this point any precip on those days looks to remain rather light. However, models are pointing to a chance of some heavier rainfall next Saturday. It should be noted that all of the precip in our area should be ‘just rain’ during the travel period, although parts of the upper Midwest may catch some winter precip by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.