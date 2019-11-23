First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our third and ‘final’ (for now) round of rainfall is moving through the region from west to east this morning. Rain is already winding down in SE MO and NW Tn…and will gradually move out of Illinois and Kentucky by late morning. The wind-down may still involve some sprinkles or drizzle, however. By afternoon it looks to be mainly just cloudy and chilly….though some partial clearing is possible in western counties by late afternoon. As we clear out overnight, there is a real threat of some patchy frost and fog if winds can stay light…given abundant moisture. Heavy fog could create some icing issues tomorrow morning, otherwise Sunday will be mainly sunny and a bit warmer.