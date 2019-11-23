First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The week ahead looks fairly active and unsettled…starting with a windy and wet day on Tuesday. Rain looks likely, and there could be enough shear and instability for a thunderstorm or two by Tuesday evening. Behind this system, we’ll have a cool and dry day on Wednesday, before southwest flow and moisture begin to return by Thanksgiving Day and beyond. Currently looking at a few showers on Thursday….a few more on Friday….and some fairly heavy rain and possible thunder on Saturday with a cold front. At this point it looks like any serious winter precip will stay well to our north in the upper Midwest during this period….but travelers here in our region should at least expect some wet roadways at times.