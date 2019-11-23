First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a cloudy and chilly Saturday, sunshine and a warming trend are set to kick in on Sunday. A clearing line will move west to east across the area early tonight….leading to a mainly clear and cold night. With abundant moisture in place, there is a threat of some patchy dense fog and frost late tonight and Sunday morning. Models are indicating a steady breeze overnight should keep things clear, but one suspects that, at least in valleys and low-lying areas, some fog and frost could form. Sunday looks to be mainly clear…with southwest breezes pushing afternoon temps a bit above 50° again. Highs should range from about 50 to 56, with the warmest temps in the west.
The week ahead looks fairly active and unsettled…starting with a windy and wet day on Tuesday. Rain looks likely, and there could be enough shear and instability for a thunderstorm or two by Tuesday evening. Behind this system, we’ll have a cool and dry day on Wednesday, before southwest flow and moisture begin to return by Thanksgiving Day and beyond. Currently looking at a few showers on Thursday….a few more on Friday….and some fairly heavy rain and possible thunder on Saturday with a cold front. At this point it looks like any serious winter precip will stay well to our north in the upper Midwest during this period….but travelers here in our region should at least expect some wet roadways at times.
