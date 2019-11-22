A damp start to the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Scattered light rain showers will develop across the area overnight into the early morning hours. Rainfall will be much lighter than what we saw last night across the Heartland. Temperatures will be falling into the middle 30s north to near 40 south.
Saturday we will start off with a few scattered showers early, but drier air will continue to move in. We may see a few isolated showers through the early afternoon hours, possible a brief snow flurry in our northern counties. It will be cold with highs struggling to reach the middle 30s.
Sunday will start off cold with temperatures at or below freezing across most of the area. With plenty of sunshine temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 50s Sunday afternoon.
