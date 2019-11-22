Woman faces 10 years on conspiracy to distribute meth charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Nov. 21, Sandra Michel Jimenez, 39 or Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Jimenez is facing a sentence of ten years to life.
She appeared before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.
Jimenez’s sentencing has been set for February 19, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
With her plea, Jimenez admitted that she was part of a conspiracy to transport large quantities of methamphetamine from Arizona to Southeast Missouri.
DEA Agents working with other federal, state and local agencies intercepted a 40 pound shipment of methamphetamine near Kennett, Missouri on Aug. 14, 2018.
They arrested Carlos Oswaldo Morales Mariscal, Dario Angel Andrejol Real, and Carlos Uleces Morales Mariscal.
After that arrest, Jimenez took over coordinating the shipment of methamphetamine.
Agents seized an additional pound of methamphetamine in Sikeston, Missouri, and another three pounds in Tucson, Arizona.
Other members of the conspiracy who have been sentenced include:
- Carlos Oswaldo Morales Mariscal incarcerated for 96 months.
- Dario Angel Andrejol Real incarcerated for 135 months
- Carlos Uleces Morales Mariscal incarcerated for 168 months
- Jose Rufino Guillen Tamayo incarcerated for 96 months
- Sergio Morales Jr. incarcerated for 96 months incarceration
Agencies who participated in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the SEMO Drug Task Force.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Willis handled the prosecution for the Government.
