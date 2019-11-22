Wisconsin brothers’ remains identified; man facing murder charges

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The remains of two missing Wisconsin brothers have been recovered.
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered the remains of Justin and Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, on November 21.
Nicholas Diemel’s remains were recovered on a farm in rural Caldwell County and Justin Diemel’s remains were found in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska. Deputies say an examination of dental records confirmed both identifications.
Garland Joseph Nelson remains in custody on no bond in the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree; two counts of abandonment of a corpse; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; two counts of armed criminal action; tampering with a motor vehicle; and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
