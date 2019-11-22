West Kentucky Community & Technical College opens new business immersion center

"We empower small unit leaders and front-line leaders to make decisions and have the skills, the assets and the authority necessary to do things and act in realtime on the battlefield," said Stephens. "The same is true for the business world. We also have to empower our employees and our leaders on the front line to make decisions, to be able to work together in teams, to be able to have that kind of leadership. It means a lot...to be a part of a business program that shares those same values and is striving to translate that to the future leaders in our community."