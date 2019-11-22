Turkey, doughnuts and more delivered to families in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Turkey, sides and doughnuts are coming to Cairo, Illinois from several state lawmakers.
The office of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza released information that she will deliver food to families at the Family Counseling Center.
This will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 around 10:30 a.m.
Along with Mendoza, Senator Dale Fowler will donate boxes of doughnuts to the families.
Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson and Sherrie Crab, Executive Director of the center, will also be in attendance.
