Toy Testers: Boxer the Robot

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A 24/7 playmate for kids, they will stay entertained for hours with Boxer the robot.
"I liked it whenever you can control it."
"I like how it moved."
Second graders from Lincoln Elementary School in Anna put Boxer’s skills to the test.
"Tried to do a backflip and land on his face. And it's really cool how he can play soccer and just kick and kick and kick."
You can use the controller to move the robot around or change the mode and it’ll roll over cards. Each card tells Boxer to do a different trick.
"I liked when it played soccer. I play soccer."
It even becomes a DJ and plays music.
"They danced and all that stuff."
And Boxer was not shy.
“He kind of rolled his eyes, and then at one point he looked mad, and at one point it looked like he had sunglasses on.”
But with so many tricks in its memory bank, it’s might be hard to figure out what to do.
“I think that it’s going to need a lot of parental guidance or somebody who can read the directions. The book, there was a lot to it,” said Tammy Smith, a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
And the book is written in very fine print.
“But it doesn’t take kids long, so I think once they figure it out, they’ll have the hang of it, and it’ll be a pretty good investment,” said Smith.
Overall the second graders give Boxer 4.5 out of 5 stars.
The toy costs $24-45, and it’s recommended for ages six and up.
