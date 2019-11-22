Seating frustrations at Jackson High School football game

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri high school football playoffs reached the quarterfinal round, but not without some controversy at on of Friday night’s key games.
The Jackson Indians will host Eureka in the Class 5 Quarterfinals, but the seating rules at the game have caused some frustration with some of the Indians fans.
Due to MSHSSA playoff rules, the Jackson J Crue student section and fans will not be able to sit in the area behind the Eureka bench. This area must be reserved for the visiting team, or in this case, the Eureka fans.
One way or the other, there should be a big turnout on Friday night.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.